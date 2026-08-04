Ukrainian president claims Putin wants ‘to put back together what has already fallen apart’

Ukraine is 'key piece' in Putin's bid to restore influence over former Soviet states: Zelenskyy Ukrainian president claims Putin wants ‘to put back together what has already fallen apart’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Ukraine is the "key piece" in Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts to restore influence over former Soviet states.

Speaking at a meeting of Ukraine’s ambassadors, Zelenskyy said Putin's goal is "to put back together what has already fallen apart."

"The stronger and more independent the countries of the former Soviet Union are, the harder it will be for him," he said. “Ukraine is the key piece in this puzzle.”

Zelenskyy said Putin wants to "break" Ukraine because defeating Kyiv would make it easier for Moscow to “deal with the other countries of the post-Soviet time and space.”

"Everyone understands this and deeply appreciates Ukraine’s contribution – paid for at such a high price, with the lives of our people – to the independence of other states," he said.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening ties with Azerbaijan, whose sovereignty and territorial integrity Ukraine supports.

"This year, after a pause of many years in our relations, we also visited Armenia for the first time. All of this will help," he said.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine's presence in the former Soviet space helps safeguard the independence of other countries.

