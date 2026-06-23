Trump repeats Reflecting Pool 'vandalism' claims without evidence

US President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated claims that "vandalism" caused damage to the recently renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, alleging that a long slit had been cut into its lining while offering no supporting evidence.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the pool had been damaged by a “350-foot slit” allegedly made with a knife or box cutter.

“I saw it. They cut it. They cut it very violently," he said. "The same thing with the floor. They cut it and then they lifted it. They pulled it. And that's what it is.”

Pressed on whether he had photographic or video evidence, the president did not provide documentation.

"Well, let's put it this way: when you have a 350, I think it's 350, not 250, when you have a 350-foot slit, from one end to the other, you think that's proof? You think that's proof?" he replied.

When informed that reporters who had visited the site reported no visible evidence of a slit, Trump urged journalists to consult federal agencies.

"Well, you'd have to go see the Parks Department. They'll show it to you, or see, see the secretary. But I saw it," he said.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, recently renovated at a cost of approximately $16 million, has faced a series of issues in recent days, including algae buildup and peeling paint.

Trump said fertilizer may have been introduced into the water, contributing to the algae growth.

"If you put fertilizer in the water, you get algae, but somebody said they might have put fertilizer, they did something to create the algae," he said.

Trump first raised the vandalism allegation on his Truth Social social media platform over the weekend, initially describing a “250-foot-long gash” in the pool’s lining.

Last month, he suggested that the pool’s lining was so durable that it could not be cut.

"If you had a knife, you can't even cut the Reflecting Pool. So strong. Powerful rubber."

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Monday that six people were arrested in connection with incidents at the site.

"The vandalism is very real...It's a very real problem. In fact, I spoke with the National Park Service just before joining the show. They now have 17 police reports that have been filed in just a matter of a few days. There's actually been six arrests at the Reflecting Pool," Leavitt told Fox News.

