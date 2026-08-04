Messaging platform tells Anadolu application has been restored following brief search outage

Telegram back on Apple App Store after disappearing worldwide Messaging platform tells Anadolu application has been restored following brief search outage

The messaging app Telegram briefly disappeared from Apple App Store search results worldwide, but the company later confirmed to Anadolu that it has since been restored.

“Telegram has been restored on the App Store and should soon be available again for all users,” the platform said in response to an inquiry from Anadolu following the disruption.

The platform's dedicated App Store page has returned to active status and the application is available through direct search results.

During the brief disruption, the app vanished for new downloads, though users with the software already installed on their devices reported that the messaging service continued to function normally.

It remains unclear whether the disappearance was due to a technical glitch.

The application remains available on Google’s Play Store for Android users.

Both Apple and Telegram founder Pavel Durov have yet to issue public statements on the problem.

Apple previously removed the app from its store in 2018. At that time, Durov said the removal occurred because Telegram had made "inappropriate content" available to its users.