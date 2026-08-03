NASA's Crew-13 astronauts prepare for International Space Station mission

NASA and SpaceX's Crew-13 astronauts are preparing for a mission to the International Space Station (ISS), with launch scheduled for no earlier than mid-September.

The crew, led by NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins, includes NASA's Luke Delaney, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov.

The astronauts discussed their preparations and the mission’s scientific objectives during a news conference Monday.

Crew-13 will join Expedition 75 and conduct extensive station maintenance, spacewalks and science experiments involving blood flow, fluid shifts, stem cells and plant growth.

Delaney highlighted the importance of spacewalks for meeting the station’s power requirements and supporting upgrades to the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, an instrument used to study cosmic particles.

"We're looking for developing plant habitats, potentially aboard the station throughout the station if we desire, but also in a sustainable habitat that'll be up there as well," he said.

The astronauts also discussed outreach activities, teamwork and the challenges of balancing family life with extended space travel, while expressing gratitude to NASA, international partners and their families.

Asked whether he could become the last Canadian astronaut to visit the ISS, Kutryk expressed hope that Canada's presence aboard the station would continue.

"Just to put the facts out there right now, I think you know, and I don't think Canada, with the United States, is committed to the space station until 2030. And so, my initial answer to you is that I hope I'm not the last. And I actually don't right now, as I view the world, I don't think I will be the last."

He said the station's eventual end is inevitable but stressed the importance of getting the timing right.