Finance, settlement ministers claim decision to allow ISF to deploy in Gaza had been based on ‘incorrect information’

2 Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to prevent deployment of Gaza stabilization force Finance, settlement ministers claim decision to allow ISF to deploy in Gaza had been based on ‘incorrect information’

Two Israeli ministers called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to prevent the deployment of an international stabilization force in the Gaza Strip.

In an urgent letter sent to Netanyahu, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Settlement Minister Orit Strock demanded the immediate convening of Israel’s Security Cabinet and the suspension of the entry of the International Stabilization Force (ISF) into Gaza, The Times of Israel daily reported.

They claimed that the Israeli decision to allow the ISF to deploy in Gaza had been based on “incorrect information” and that the Board of Peace roadmap for the Palestinian enclave “is dangerous to Israel and completely contradicts the disarming of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza.”

Last week, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved the ISF deployment in Gaza under US President Donald Trump’s plan.

The ISF is one of four bodies established to administer Gaza under Trump’s plan, which was endorsed by the UN Security Council through Resolution 2803 on Nov. 17, 2025.

On Friday, the Board of Peace released a draft agreement outlining the principles and implementation mechanisms for the next phase of Trump’s Gaza plan, including security, administrative and transitional arrangements in the enclave, as well as a proposed political track.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid demanded the two ministers to name those who provided the Cabinet with “incorrect information.”

“Since this is a diplomatic matter that was finalized with the Americans, could you specify who exactly delivered this incorrect information to you in the cabinet?” Lapid asked in a statement.

“Is there someone in the Cabinet who is senior to you, managed the talks with the Americans, and was the one who provided you with incorrect information? Cabinet ministers cannot throw around such a serious accusation without stating who they are referring to,” he added.