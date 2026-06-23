Colombia gripped by tension as President Petro alleges fraud in razor-thin election

Colombian President Gustavo Petro escalated his defiance Monday, firmly refusing to recognize the preliminary results of Sunday’s presidential runoff.

The outgoing leader leveled severe allegations of institutional fraud, claiming widespread tampering with official voting tally sheets and demanding a sweeping criminal investigation.

Petro’s refusal to concede has plunged the South American nation into an institutional uncertainty following a neck-and-neck finish.

The final rapid pre-count released by the National Civil Registry shows US-backed Abelardo de la Espriella leading with 12,959,542 votes (49.66%), marginally defeating the ruling party's candidate, Senator Ivan Cepeda, who captured 12,708,712 votes (48.70%).

The razor-thin margin of just 250,830 votes has become an explosive political battleground, with Petro asserting that the narrow gap was engineered through deliberate, premeditated digital manipulation.

In a barrage of social media posts on Monday, Petro focused his broadside on Form E-14—the official handwritten and digital tally sheets filled out by poll workers at each voting station. According to the president, there is undeniable evidence that these forms were systemically altered to siphon votes away from Cepeda.

“What is causing outrage is the total lack of electoral transparency," Petro warned on the US social media platform X. "This is no longer just an administrative dispute; this is now a criminal matter, a crime against the vote.”

Petro claimed that prior to the May 31 first round, his coalition had formally requested a thorough "technical audit of the voting software." Ahead of Sunday’s runoff, they had also demanded that authorities retrieve the digital fingerprints of all transmitted documents to prevent modification. Both requests, he claims, were denied or ignored by electoral officials.

To back his explosive claims, the president shared a video allegedly capturing the "premeditated" altering of E-14 data. Petro explicitly stated the tampering was carried out "from the offices of the Bautista brothers," a direct reference to Thomas Greg & Sons, the private logistics firm contracted to manage and run Colombia’s complex electoral infrastructure.

“They thought we were fools and forgot that we are 21st-century citizens, not 19th-century ones—back when the Registrar’s Office routinely cheated for its political friends in exchange for money,” Petro wrote. “They didn’t realize that this archaic practice would lead to the total loss of national sovereignty.”

The Colombian president even extended a direct, formal invitation to US President Donald Trump to intervene as a mediator, although the US head of state had explicitly endorsed De la Espriella during the campaign and celebrated his preliminary victory on Sunday.

“I formally invite President Donald Trump to speak," Petro announced. "I believe the situation that has arisen across Peru, Colombia and Venezuela requires a great deal of wisdom before we risk fostering instability that would result in immense bloodshed and an unprecedented rise in drug trafficking.”

Although international observers expressed full confidence in the national electoral system and urged the public to trust the final judicial verification, the standoff breaks with decades of political precedent. Never before in Colombia has a presidential candidate or a sitting head of state waited for the formal recount to acknowledge a winner, as transitions have traditionally been conceded based on the preliminary count.

