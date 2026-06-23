Announcements over public address system instructed fans to leave seats and move to covered areas inside stadium

Second half of France-Iraq World Cup match delayed due to weather in Philadelphia Announcements over public address system instructed fans to leave seats and move to covered areas inside stadium

The start of the second half of the 2026 FIFA World Cup match between France and Iraq was delayed Monday due to severe weather conditions in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The match was suspended at halftime as stadium officials issued a warning about an incoming thunderstorm.

Announcements over the public address system instructed fans to leave their seats and move to covered areas inside the stadium.

"Please exit the open seating area and seek shelter in the stadium as directed by the stadium staff. A severe thunderstorm is approaching," said a message displayed on the stadium scoreboard.

Thousands of spectators, many wearing rain ponchos, were seen leaving the seating bowl and heading underneath the stadium concourses

France were ahead 1-0 thanks to a 14th-minute goal from Kylian Mbappe.

