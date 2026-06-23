Socialist, Green, and centrist party MPs to submit bill targeting goods from Israeli settlements in West Bank, Golan Heights

French lawmakers to propose ban on sales of settlement products from Israel Socialist, Green, and centrist party MPs to submit bill targeting goods from Israeli settlements in West Bank, Golan Heights

A group of French lawmakers plan to submit a bill on Tuesday to ban the sale in France of products originating from Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, according to broadcaster RMC-BFM.

The proposal aims to prohibit the commercialization of goods produced in Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the Golan Heights, including agricultural products such as dates, citrus fruits, and other produce, as well as manufactured goods.

The lawmakers – including a socialist, a Green, and a member of a centrist party – said the initiative targets only settlement products, distinguishing it from broader boycott movements such as Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS), which calls for a boycott of all Israeli goods.

They argue that the measure would bring France into line with international law, which considers Israeli settlements illegal, and help curb their economic development.

Currently, products originating from settlements are required to be labelled as such in France.

The bill has not yet been scheduled for debate in the French National Assembly.

One option under consideration is to include it in the Socialist Party’s reserved parliamentary slot this December.

The proposal follows previous similar initiatives, including one introduced last September by independent lawmaker Aymeric Caron.

However, the initiative may face challenges due to France’s diplomatic position, which, while considering settlements illegal under international law, favors a coordinated EU response rather than national measures.

France and Sweden wrote to the European Commission in April calling for a common EU position on the issue, according to the report.

The international community considers settlements built in the occupied Palestinian territory illegal under international law and a major obstacle to a two-state solution.

In a landmark opinion in 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.