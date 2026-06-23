Rosatom accuses Kyiv of carrying out ‘sophisticated’ attacks on city of Enerhodar, home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant

Russia claims Ukraine this month ‘sharply’ stepped up attacks on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant Rosatom accuses Kyiv of carrying out ‘sophisticated’ attacks on city of Enerhodar, home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom claimed Monday that Ukraine this month has "sharply" increased the number and "aggressiveness" of its attacks on the city of Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ria Novosti reported.

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev accused Kyiv of carrying out what he described as "sophisticated" attacks on Enerhodar, the city that hosts most of the plant's workforce.

"We've noted a particular sophistication in the attacks in recent days — on the (power plant) transport workshop, on the city's energy infrastructure. We're talking about dozens of attacks daily, every night," he said.

According to Likhachev, the strikes are intended to "destabilize the city and lead to the deterioration of the workforce, but this goal has not been achieved and will not be achieved."

He said plant employees continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the facility's safe operation despite the security challenges, and that the plant has faced several power supply disruptions in recent weeks.

Rosatom said Thursday that a worker at the plant was killed and another seriously injured in a drone strike on Enerhodar, which it blamed on Ukraine.

Ukraine has not immediately commented on the allegations, and independent verification of claims is difficult due to the ongoing conflict.

Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear facility, has been under Russian control since the early months of the war in 2022. Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused each other of endangering the safety of the site, while the International Atomic Energy Agency has called for measures to reduce risks around the plant.