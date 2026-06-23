'This statement from Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir is the statement of a war criminal,' says Sanders

US Sen. Bernie Sanders slams Israeli security minister's call to burn 'all of' Lebanon 'This statement from Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir is the statement of a war criminal,' says Sanders

US Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's call to burn "all of Lebanon," describing these as the words of "a war criminal" and arguing that Israel's government should not receive US support.

"This is not a normal statement from a normal cabinet member of a major nation. This statement from Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir is the statement of a war criminal," said Sanders, a prominent independent senator who caucuses with the Democrats.

"The racist, extremist Israeli government does not deserve one nickel of U.S. support," he added.

Sanders' remarks came after Ben-Gvir on Friday called for intensified attacks in Lebanon after the Israeli army said four soldiers were killed in fighting in the south.

In a post on US social media company X, Ben-Gvir said Israel should respond forcefully despite international pressure.

“With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeit. All of Lebanon must burn,” said Ben-Gvir, whose remarks and actions have often drawn international controversy and condemnation.

Iran and the US on Sunday held 18 hours of negotiations in Switzerland under Pakistani and Qatari mediation to discuss unresolved provisions of the agreement signed the previous week, including the cessation of hostilities on all fronts, among them Lebanon.

A US official said Monday that Washington has launched a monitoring mechanism through its military's Central Command (CENTCOM) to track fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon in "real time."

Israel’s military offensive in Lebanon has killed more than 4,000 people, injured over 12,000 others, and displaced over 1 million residents since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities.