UN mobilizing assistance to Venezuela after deadly earthquakes Secretary-General Guterres 'deeply saddened' by loss of life, widespread destruction, spokesman says

The UN is mobilizing humanitarian assistance and facilitating the deployment of urban search-and-rescue teams to Venezuela following devastating earthquakes that struck the country, a UN spokesman said Thursday.

“The United Nations in Venezuela, including the Humanitarian Country Team, is mobilizing assistance and working closely with the Government and our partners to support the response,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is facilitating the deployment of urban search-and-rescue teams. The Secretary-General welcomes the offers of solidarity and support from Member States at this critical time,” he added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply saddened” by the loss of life and widespread destruction caused by the earthquakes, extending his condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured, according to Dujarric.

Guterres welcomed offers of support from UN member states and expressed solidarity with the people and government of Venezuela during the crisis, he added.

Late Wednesday, powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela's northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread damage and triggering tsunami warnings across the region, killing at least 164 people and injuring 900 others.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a national state of emergency.