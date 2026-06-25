'Our joint forces are moving quickly to bring the unmatched airlift, logistics, and lifesaving capabilities,' says Southern Command

US military mobilizes to support Venezuela earthquake relief effort 'Our joint forces are moving quickly to bring the unmatched airlift, logistics, and lifesaving capabilities,' says Southern Command

The US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said on Thursday it is coordinating with the State Department and international partners to support relief operations in Venezuela following devastating earthquakes that struck the country a day earlier.

"Our joint forces are moving quickly to bring the unmatched airlift, logistics, and lifesaving capabilities of the US military to help save lives and support the government of Venezuela during this crisis," the command said in a statement.

The command said it has established an operational planning team to coordinate disaster response activities.

The death toll from two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela rose to at least 164, with 971 others injured, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said Thursday.