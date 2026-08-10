34-year-old set to become 1st non-European referee to oversee match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa

‘A very tough period’: Somali referee Artan reflects on US entry refusal ahead of UEFA Super Cup 34-year-old set to become 1st non-European referee to oversee match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa

Somali referee Omar Artan has spoken about being denied entry to the US for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as he prepares to become the first non-European referee to oversee the UEFA Super Cup.

Artan was selected as a match official for the World Cup and was set to become the first Somali referee to serve at the tournament.

He was denied entry after arriving at Miami International Airport on June 6 despite holding a valid visa.

US Customs and Border Protection said he was deemed inadmissible because of “vetting concerns” but did not provide further details.

FIFA subsequently confirmed that he could not participate in the tournament.

“It was a very tough period,” Artan told UEFA.com.

“A lot of people have sympathy for me because when someone has been working a lot of years and is supposed to do something and then can’t do it, it’s very challenging,” he said.

Despite the disappointment, Artan expressed gratitude for the international support he received.

“I really appreciate the support I received throughout the world, though; I’m so grateful.”

UEFA appointed Artan to the Super Cup five days after he was denied entry to the US, following discussions with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Artan said the news brought joy to his family and Somali communities across Europe.

“When we got this call, it was, for me and my family, really a very, very happy moment,” he said.

“There’s a big Somali community in Europe and in Austria, and they are over the moon with me officiating a match like this.”

Artan, 34, will oversee Wednesday’s match between UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and Europa League holders Aston Villa at Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.

The match will be Artan’s first refereeing assignment in Europe.

Artan joined FIFA’s international list of match officials in 2018 and became the first Somali referee to officiate at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024.

He later became the first Somali to oversee a CAF Champions League final and was named CAF Men’s Referee of the Year in 2025.

Reflecting on his journey, Artan encouraged aspiring referees to continue pursuing their ambitions despite setbacks.

“I believe that if I can succeed, anyone can. You can do whatever you want to do. Don’t ever stop dreaming,” he said.