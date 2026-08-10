Trump administration would continue identifying foreign nationals who it believes threaten US safety, says State Department

US says it has revoked more than 175,000 visas under Trump Trump administration would continue identifying foreign nationals who it believes threaten US safety, says State Department

The US State Department said Monday that it has revoked more than 175,000 visas from foreign nationals under President Donald Trump, citing criminal activity, visa violations, fraud, calls for violence and other threats to national security.

Most of the visa revocations stemmed from law-enforcement encounters involving criminal activity, according to a fact sheet released by the department.

Assault, driving under the influence, theft and drug offenses were among the leading reasons for the cancellations. Other cases involved reckless driving, sexual assault, child abuse, fraud and embezzlement.

"The revocations come as a result of the State Department’s continuous vetting operations, which ensure that visa recipients abide by the terms of their visa and do not endanger Americans," it said.

The department said the Trump administration would continue identifying and investigating foreign nationals who it believes threaten US safety or national security.

“A US visa is a privilege, not a right,” the State Department said, adding that it would continue using available authorities to revoke visas from people who abuse that privilege.