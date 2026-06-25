UN 'alarmed' by escalating hostilities in Sudan's El Obeid, warns about risk to civilians UN envoy Pekka Haavisto says drone strikes hitting civilians, aid operations

The UN on Thursday voiced alarm over escalating hostilities around the Sudanese city of El Obeid, warning that thousands of civilians could be at risk if violence intensifies.

Speaking at UN headquarters, the UN secretary-general’s personal envoy for Sudan, Pekka Haavisto, said the situation in El Obeid has become “very concerning” in recent days, citing frequent drone strikes and growing impacts on civilians and humanitarian operations.

“We are alarmed by the ongoing hostilities around the city, including frequent drone strikes, and these are already affecting civilians and affecting humanitarian aid to the city,” Haavisto told reporters during a briefing.

Haavisto warned that a further escalation could place thousands of people in danger and said the situation bears similarities to previous developments in Darfur, particularly around El Fasher, where civilians faced severe threats amid intensified fighting.

The envoy said he discussed the situation by phone on Friday with Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.

"I said that all the eyes of the world are now on El Obeid and following what's happening there," Haavisto said.

He added that Hemetti told him that his intention is not to harm civilians and that he wants to protect humanitarian corridors into the city, which Haavisto says must now be closely monitored.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the military. The war has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands and displacing nearly 13 million.