US president says he ‘suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah' instead

Trump says Israel's Netanyahu must be ‘more responsible’ on Lebanon US president says he ‘suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah' instead

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must be “more responsible” on Lebanon, while criticizing the scale of Israeli military operations against the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Speaking to reporters in France, Trump said: “I've had a great relationship with Bibi, but now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon.”

“I would say, of all countries, they've been treated the worst, and they can't defend themselves, and they have Hezbollah, which is a problem for them, so no, I'm not happy with the way Israel has handled themselves with Lebanon and with Hezbollah,” he said in France, where he is attending G7 meetings.

Trump also underscored US support for Israel, saying, “Without the US, there’d be no Israel,” adding that Israel “would have been blown up a long time ago had I not gotten involved.”

“Without me there would be no Israel, because no other president was willing to do what I did,” he claimed.

The US president said Israel has been fighting Hezbollah “too long” and argued that “too many people are being killed” in Lebanon.

“They should have been able to do this yet faster. It just goes on forever, and when that happens, it throws a negative light on the big deal, and that's the deal with Iran. “

Alluding to the impact on civilians of Israel's attacks on Lebanon, he said: “You don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you’re looking for somebody because there’s a lot of people in those apartment houses -- and they’re not all Hezbollah.”

Trump also said he had suggested Israel allow Syria to confront Hezbollah instead.

“I suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah because to be honest with you, I think they’d do a better job of doing it,” he said.

