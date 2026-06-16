‘It is always important to coordinate positions,’ says Ukraine’s president following talks with US counterpart

Trump, Zelenskyy meet on sidelines of G7 summit in France ‘It is always important to coordinate positions,’ says Ukraine’s president following talks with US counterpart

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday took part in a G7-Ukraine format meeting on the sidelines of the intergovernmental forum's latest summit in France and held separate talks with its leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

“It is always important to coordinate positions,” Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram, accompanied by photos of his meeting with Trump in the French commune of Evian-les-Bains.

Some of the photos also include other key officials, namely US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

The Ukrainian president initially gave no further details regarding the meeting and what has been discussed, though Trump said he had a "very good" meeting with Zelenskyy while speaking to reporters during a separate meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

However, Zelenskyy later told reporters that he and Trump discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense, expressing hope Kyiv will be able to obtain licenses for the production of anti-ballistic systems and missiles.

"I'm deep into this topic. But in any case, we want to increase their production if they (the US) are ready and if President Trump supports this idea," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform, adding the US president's approach to the issue "has been positive."

The meeting between the Ukrainian and US presidents comes two days after they held a phone conversation about "things that could help bring about peace now," as well as the latest developments on the battlefield.

Prior to Tuesday's talks, Trump and Zelenskyy last held a face-to-face meeting during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January.

G7 meetings

Zelenskyy announced in a later statement through the US social media company X that he took part in a G7-Ukraine format meeting involving G7 leaders, thanking them for participating in the meeting and for the "strong ideas on how to force Russia into peace."

"Priorities are clear: more air defense missiles along with licenses to produce them, winter support package, and cranking up pressure on Russia. Importantly, the US is ready to provide a backstop across these lines of effort," he said.

"It is key that everything discussed be implemented. Russia must come to learn that its war will never be normalized," the Ukrainian president added.

He later announced separate meetings with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Kenyan President William Ruto.

​​​​​​​During a meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Zelenskyy thanked the EU for opening the first negotiating cluster for Ukraine and Moldova, stressing the importance of advancing the accession process.

“Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the financial support package and preparations for the disbursement of the first tranche, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and diplomatic efforts to achieve peace,” he wrote on US social media company X.

In his remarks to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Zelenskyy said that all members of the forum agreed to provide support for Ukraine during the coming winter period later this year, including in terms of energy.

Noting that France will rebuild the New Safe Confinement structure at Ukraine's Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Zelenskyy argued while China has significant influence over Russia through economic ties, Kyiv does not feel any willingness from Beijing to put pressure on Moscow.

"Of course, we would be happy if they (China) helped. But we don't feel it. We don't feel their mood. We don't feel that they are ready to put pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, that is, to do everything to end this war," Zelenskyy said, adding he is ready to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Foreign ministers' meeting

Separately, a meeting was held between Rubio and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who expressed pleasure at the opportunity to "exchange views ahead of the anticipated contacts" between their leaders.

"I congratulated Secretary Rubio on the US deal with Iran. We hope it will bring security to the region and stability for energy markets," Sybiha said on X following the talks.

Sybiha also said he reiterated Zelenskyy's anticipation that the deal concerning Iran creates an opportunity to reenergize US-led peace efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

He further said that they discussed ways to advance the peace process surrounding Ukraine, noting he also updated Rubio about Ukraine’s recent successes on the front line concerning long-range strikes against Russia, and about recent Russian strikes in his country.

"We see a growing momentum toward peace through strength, and we rely on robust US leadership and engagement," he added.