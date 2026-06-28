US president describes Schroyer as 'PATRIOT with real operational experience, and proven leader with DECADES of experience locking up the worst of the worst'

Trump nominates Lance Schroyer as next ICE director US president describes Schroyer as 'PATRIOT with real operational experience, and proven leader with DECADES of experience locking up the worst of the worst'

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he will nominate Lance Schroyer as the next director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“I am very pleased to announce that I have nominated Lance Schroyer to be our next ICE Director. Lance has over 29 YEARS of Law Enforcement experience in Oklahoma,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“He is a PATRIOT with real operational experience, and proven leader with DECADES of experience locking up the worst of the worst,” Trump described Schroyer, adding that he has “what it takes to DETAIN AND DEPORT Illegal Alien Criminals.”

Noting that his administration “has the HIGHEST Daily Arrest Rate by ICE and CBP (US Customs and Border Protection) than ANY other President, by far,” he urged the Senate to “CONFIRM Lance, IMMEDIATELY,” without delay.

The nomination follows the resignation of former ICE Director Todd Lyons at the end of May. Since then, David Venturella, a former executive with a private prison company, has been leading the agency in an acting capacity.