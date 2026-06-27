US Geological Survey says quake's epicenter 22 miles northeast of El Limon in Aragua state

4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes near Venezuela US Geological Survey says quake's epicenter 22 miles northeast of El Limon in Aragua state

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Venezuela on Saturday, days after deadly twin tremors struck.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake's epicenter was 35 kilometers (22 miles) northeast of El Limon in Aragua state.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers at 1920GMT.

USGC said the two earthquakes measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela on Wednesday, 39 seconds apart.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck 23 kilometers southeast of Yumare in Yaracuy state, while the magnitude 7.2 earthquake occurred 23.9 kilometers northeast of San Felipe, also in Yaracuy state, according to USGC

Venezuela’s National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said Saturday that the death toll from Wednesday’s quakes rose to 1,430, with 3,238 injured.

Rodriguez also said that there have been 430 aftershocks since the earthquakes struck the country.