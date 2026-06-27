More than 3,200 people are injured as rescue and relief efforts continue, according to National Assembly president

Venezuela quake death toll rises to 1,430: Top lawmaker More than 3,200 people are injured as rescue and relief efforts continue, according to National Assembly president

The death toll from two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela rose to 1,430 on Saturday, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said.

In a televised address, Rodriguez said that 3,238 people were injured and 3,142 displaced.

According to the US Geological Survey, two earthquakes measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela on Wednesday, 39 seconds apart.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck 23 kilometers (14.3 miles) southeast of Yumare in Yaracuy state, while the magnitude 7.2 earthquake occurred 23.9 kilometers (14.9 miles) northeast of San Felipe, also in Yaracuy state, the US Geological Survey said.