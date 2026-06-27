US official lauds ‘great communications’ with Venezuela in wake of earthquakes 1 runway at Simon Bolivar International Airport near Caracas is now operational, enabling increased aid deliveries, official tells reporters

A senior US official said on Saturday that Washington is maintaining close political and military coordination with Venezuela's interim authorities following the devastating earthquakes, according to CNN.

"We have a unique relationship, obviously, with the interim authorities, and we're working very closely with them to address the needs, to get the logistics up and running," the official told reporters.

The official said one runway at Simon Bolivar International Airport near Caracas is now operational, allowing increased aid deliveries through US coordination with the interim government, while the second runway remains unusable because of damage.

The official said mobile hospitals are arriving, more Starlink terminals are being deployed, additional humanitarian supplies are on the way, and two 80-person US search and rescue teams have helped locate survivors.

Responding to reports of limited access to some of the hardest-hit areas, the official said the main challenge was coordinating flights into damaged airfields.

"You've got a lot of different groups from all around the world trying to land at the same airfield, trying to get a picture of what air assets are open, trying to get limited ground logistics to get over there, so that's something that you deal with in every single one of these situations," the official said.

The official also said the USS Fort Lauderdale "is now in position, and so we're able to airlift people to use the medical facilities as necessary on that vessel, and to use it to do command and control on logistics, and to use their airlift."

According to the US Geological Survey, two earthquakes measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela on Wednesday, 39 seconds apart.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck 23 kilometers (14.3 miles) southeast of Yumare in Yaracuy state, while the magnitude 7.2 earthquake occurred 23.9 kilometers (14.9 miles) northeast of San Felipe, also in Yaracuy state.