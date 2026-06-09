Blanche, who previously served as one of Trump's personal attorneys, nominated to replace Pam Bondi after she was fired in April

Trump formally nominates Todd Blanche as attorney general Blanche, who previously served as one of Trump's personal attorneys, nominated to replace Pam Bondi after she was fired in April

US President Donald Trump has formally nominated acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to take on the top law enforcement job permanently, sending his nomination to the Senate on Monday.

Blanche, who previously served as one of Trump's personal attorneys, has been nominated to replace Pam Bondi after she was fired in April.

The nomination will officially initiate the Senate confirmation process. Blanche only needs a simple majority in the Senate to secure confirmation, but scrutiny over his involvement with the Jeffrey Epstein files, as well as his participation in efforts to establish a controversial $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund benefiting Trump allies, could make the process more challenging.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has signaled his backing of Blanche and said he intends to advance the nomination promptly.

“Blanche is well-qualified and has shown his dedication to restoring law and order across our country. The Senate Judiciary Committee’s work to process Blanche’s nomination is underway,” Grassley said in a statement, according to CNN.

