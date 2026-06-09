Georgian immigrant dies in Louisiana ICE detention center

A 43-year-old Georgian immigrant, identified as Mamuka Artmeladze, died last week while in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), authorities said in a statement.

According to a notification ICE sent to lawmakers, Artmeladze passed away on June 4 at the Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana.

The agency reported that he was discovered unresponsive and taken to a nearby medical facility.

"Despite lifesaving efforts, at approximately 11:22 p.m., an onsite physician at Winn Parish Medical Center pronounced Artmeladze deceased," ICE said. "His official cause of death is currently pending an autopsy."

The law enforcement agency said Artmeladze had been detained in February in New Orleans during an operation focused on commercial vehicle drivers considered potential public safety threats.

"ICE took him into custody after officials determined he had no lawful status to remain in the United States," the agency said.

According to a report by ABC News, Artmeladze is the 50th person to die in ICE detention during the second administration of US President Donald Trump.

The report said that the first 14 months of Trump's second term have been the “most deadly period” for the federal detention system in recent years, aside from 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected mortality rates among detainees.