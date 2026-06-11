'No words can capture the impact on Marc's family, who expected him to come home today,' says police chief

Toronto officer shot during national security raid linked to US consulate shooting 'No words can capture the impact on Marc's family, who expected him to come home today,' says police chief

A Toronto police officer was shot and killed Thursday during an early morning raid on a high-rise building connected to a national security investigation, according to authorities.

"Officers are conducting a search warrant in the area," police said in a post on US social media platform X at around 7 am (1100GMT), adding that “there was an exchange of gunfire. Officer was shot. Officer transported to hospital via emergency run.”

A follow-up post confirmed that Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw and Toronto Police Association President Campbell had gone to the hospital.

At a news conference, Demkiw identified the officer who was shot and killed as Constable Marc Pinizzotto, 43, a member of the Emergency Task Force.

Demkiw said Pinizzotto was shot while executing a search warrant connected to several shootings, including the March attack on the US Consulate.

"There is a very heavy sorrow in our community right now, and these moments remind us of just the dangers that we face every day," he said, adding that “no words can capture the impact on Marc's family, who expected him to come home today.”

Paramedics said two people were taken to the hospital, one with critical injuries and another in life-threatening condition.

Demkiw also confirmed that one suspect is in the hospital receiving emergency care.

A 19-year-old suspect is outstanding as of Thursday, with Demkiw urging the individual to turn himself in. He said the outstanding suspect was connected to the broader investigation, which saw several search warrants executed during the operation, and was not necessarily linked to the shooting involving the officer.

"Our members put their lives on the line every day, and it is a tragedy that Marc did not return home safely to his family," said Toronto Police Association president Clayton Campbell.

The operation took place around 5.42 am at Tretheway Drive and Black Creek Drive in the northwest end of the city, involving tactical officers from Toronto Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The Globe and Mail newspaper, citing a source with knowledge of the probe, said the raid was related to a national security investigation into the March 10 shooting at the US Consulate in Toronto, in which two unidentified gunmen fired at the exterior of the building before fleeing.

A white Honda CRV stopped in front of the diplomatic mission in Toronto, where two individuals exited the vehicle, discharged "multiple" shots from an apparent handgun before getting back in the car and driving away around 4.30 am local time, according to witnesses.

Prime Minister Mark Carney denounced the shooting at the consulate at the time as a "reprehensible act of violence and attempt at intimidation."