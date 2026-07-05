‘We are working actively to ensure, on time, all the infrastructure, training and operational deployment of the Swedish Gripen fighter jets,’ says Ukrainian president

Zelenskyy, Swedish premier discuss steps to enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities ‘We are working actively to ensure, on time, all the infrastructure, training and operational deployment of the Swedish Gripen fighter jets,’ says Ukrainian president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that he and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson discussed steps that could be taken to enhance his country’s defense capabilities.

In a statement on US social media company X after a phone call with Kristersson, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the Swedish premier for his support and clear position on the ongoing war with Russia.

“The key issue is, naturally, air defense. We now see that the Russians are putting their eggs in the basket of ballistic missile strikes, combined attacks, and jet-powered ‘shaheds.’ Protection against this is the key to depriving Russia of the ability to drag out the war," Zelenskyy said.

He added that, during their conversation, he and Kristersson discussed steps that can be taken to enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

“We are working actively to ensure, on time, all the infrastructure, training and operational deployment of the Swedish Gripen fighter jets. This is a historic strengthening of our combat aviation and major economic cooperation between Ukraine and Sweden in the security sphere,” Zelenskyy said.

He said this must be “absolutely effective,” and both countries are also working within the format of a “drone deal.”

The call comes just days after Ukraine and Sweden signed an agreement for the procurement of 16 Gripen E fighter jets to Kyiv, the delivery of which will begin in early 2029.

According to Ukraine’s presidential office, the procurement of the fighter jets will be financed through an EU loan, with support from the UK, and that Ukraine will also receive the first 16 Gripen C/D fighter jets in early 2027 as military assistance from Sweden.

