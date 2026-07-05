Indian government demands immediate corrective action over ‘algorithmic amplification’ of such material, local broadcaster reports

India orders Meta to remove child sexual abuse material from Instagram: Report Indian government demands immediate corrective action over ‘algorithmic amplification’ of such material, local broadcaster reports

India has ordered Meta to remove all child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM) from Instagram, local broadcaster NDTV reported Sunday, citing sources.

The notice was issued to the US social media company over child sexual abuse material appearing in paid advertisements on Instagram, with the government requesting a detailed response within seven days, the report said.

A recent BBC investigation said Instagram had run paid advertisements promoting child sexual abuse material in India.

The platform allegedly displayed paid advertisements containing terms such as "rape video" and "child video," directing users to Telegram channels where such material was reportedly being sold.

Failure to provide the requested information could result in legal action, according to the report.

The Indian government also demanded immediate corrective action to address the “algorithmic amplification” of CSEAM.

It asked how such advertisements were approved, what corrective measures Meta has taken since the allegations surfaced, and what safeguards it plans to put in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.

When the BBC sought comment following its investigation, Meta said it had removed several advertisements and suspended the accounts that posted them.