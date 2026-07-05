No date yet given for visit

French President Macron to visit Syria, Syrian presidency says No date yet given for visit

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Syria to discuss bilateral ties and address issues of mutual interest, Syria's presidential media directorate said on Sunday.

Macron will be accompanied by a delegation of investors and representatives of French companies, the directorate added in a statement carried by the SANA news agency.

Macron and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will hold a roundtable meeting with their respective delegations during the visit, it added, without specifying a date for the trip.

If confirmed, the visit will be the first by the French president to Syria since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024.