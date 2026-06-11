‘The Gordie Howe International Bridge will be a vital economic link for Canada and the United States,’ Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority chief says

Canada, US agree to delay Gordie Howe Bridge opening to resolve ‘outstanding issues’ ‘The Gordie Howe International Bridge will be a vital economic link for Canada and the United States,’ Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority chief says

Canada and the US have agreed to delay the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge to allow time to resolve outstanding issues, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) said Thursday.

"Canada and the United States have agreed to delay the opening of the bridge, taking the necessary time to resolve any outstanding issues," Chuck Andary, interim chief executive officer and chief legal officer of the WDBA, said in a statement.

Andary described the approach taken by the two countries as collaborative, reflecting what he called a "shared ambition" for the cross-border trade corridor.

"The Gordie Howe International Bridge will be a vital economic link for Canada and the United States," he said, adding that he appreciated "the efforts of workers on both sides of the border to get the bridge to its current state of readiness."

No revised opening date was announced.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is a major crossing linking Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, designed to improve cross-border travel and freight movement.

Under the 2012 Canada-Michigan Crossing Agreement, Canada assumed the full cost of construction. In return, Ottawa will collect toll revenues until its investment is recovered, after which Michigan will become eligible to receive 50% of the net profits.