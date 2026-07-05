Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz says move aims to ensure transparency amid debate over support for Kyiv

Poland to declassify military aid to Ukraine since 2022, defense minister says Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz says move aims to ensure transparency amid debate over support for Kyiv

Poland will declassify all military and defense assistance provided to Ukraine from 2022 to 2026, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said Sunday.

“After consultations with Prime Minister Donald Tusk, acting responsibly towards the public and in accordance with the law, I have ordered the declassification of all donations to Ukraine in the years 2022–2026,” Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on US social media company X.

The minister said the decision was intended to provide the public with a full account of Poland’s assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The move marks a shift toward greater transparency after more than four years of war, during which many details of Polish military assistance remained classified for security reasons.

The announcement comes amid growing political scrutiny over the scale and cost of Polish support for Ukraine, as well as worsening relations between Warsaw and Kyiv over historical disputes and Ukraine’s recent decision to honor the wartime Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), prompting criticism from Polish leaders.

The disclosure is also likely to provide one of the most comprehensive official accounts to date of military aid supplied by a frontline NATO member during the war.

Poland has been among Ukraine’s strongest supporters, providing tanks, armored vehicles, aircraft and ammunition, while also serving as a key logistical hub for Western military assistance.