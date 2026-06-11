Jerseys had imagery evoking Haitian Revolution against French rule, as kit manufacturer says it has 'successfully implemented the requested modifications'

Haiti changes World Cup jerseys after FIFA rejects ‘political’ design elements Jerseys had imagery evoking Haitian Revolution against French rule, as kit manufacturer says it has 'successfully implemented the requested modifications'

Haiti was forced to change jerseys on the eve of the 2026 World Cup after FIFA ruled that some design elements were too "political."

Haiti will kick off their opening match against Scotland on Saturday.

In a statement responding to the decision, kit manufacturer Saeta said it has worked closely with FIFA throughout the approval process and has “successfully implemented the requested modifications."

Saeta said in a statement: “Working in close collaboration with the Haitian Football Federation, our objective throughout the process was to create a jersey that celebrated the pride, resilience and spirit of the Haitian people,” according to The Guardian.

“Several concepts were developed and refined over a number of months and submitted through FIFA’s standard approval process. The final design presented by Saeta was intended as a tribute to the men and women who contribute every day to Haiti’s future and was not intended as a political statement.

“During the review process, FIFA determined that certain visual elements could be interpreted differently under its equipment regulations and ultimately requested modifications to the design. While this interpretation differed from our intention, Saeta respected the process and implemented the final requirements communicated by FIFA.

"We remain proud to have contributed, alongside the Haitian Football Federation, to this historic moment for Haitian football and wish the team every success at the FIFA World Cup.”

The jerseys, available in blue, white, and red, feature the national team badge in the center. The disputed element was a graphic on the right hip showing silhouettes inspired by the Battle of Vertieres and the Haitian Revolution against French rule.

In 1803, revolutionary leader Jean-Jacques Dessalines, later Haiti’s first emperor, removed the white band from a French flag to create a new flag for “the world’s first free Black republic.”

The event is commemorated nationwide every May 18 as Haitian Flag Day.