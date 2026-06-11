Türkiye, Poland to deepen defense industry cooperation

Talks focus on unmanned systems, technology transfer, operational experience sharing, and mutual investments

Türkiye and Poland discussed steps to deepen cooperation in the defense industry during Turkish defense industry chief Haluk Gorgun’s visit to Warsaw.

Gorgun, secretary of Turkish Defense Industries, met with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz as part of his contacts in the Polish capital.

In a statement following the meeting, Gorgun said cooperation between Türkiye and Poland continues to flourish in line with the two countries’ “deep-rooted friendship, strong bonds of alliance, and shared understanding of security.”

He said the talks addressed existing areas of defense industry collaboration as well as future prospects for bilateral cooperation.

“In the spirit of NATO solidarity and a shared sense of responsibility, we exchanged views on further strengthening the strategic partnership between our two countries,” Gorgun wrote on the US social media platform X, thanking Kosiniak-Kamysz and his delegation for their hospitality and “productive” discussions.

According to the Polish Defense Ministry, the meeting focused on strengthening military-technical relations, deepening defense industry cooperation, and further developing the industrial capabilities of both countries.

The sides also discussed opportunities for cooperation in unmanned systems, including increasing capabilities related to the use of Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), sharing operational experience, and developing areas for joint work.

The agenda also included the potential transfer of modern technologies, stronger links between the two countries’ defense industry ecosystems, and steps to increase mutual investments between Türkiye and Poland.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said the talks focused on industrial capabilities and that the use of Bayraktar drones was among the issues discussed.

He said they want the capability to use the drones to increase further, and that the military, political, and industrial cooperation is progressing very well.

He added that relations would reach the targeted level if Turkish investments in Poland and Polish investments in Türkiye are implemented.

The Warsaw talks are expected to contribute to advancing existing defense industry cooperation between the two NATO allies and creating new areas of partnership.