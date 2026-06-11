Applicants for Finnish citizenship to pass test in Finnish or Swedish

Finnish parliament approves citizenship test requirement Applicants for Finnish citizenship to pass test in Finnish or Swedish

Finland’s parliament approved a law introducing a citizenship test requirement, public broadcaster Yle reported on Thursday.

The vote on Wednesday passed 153-21, with 25 lawmakers reportedly absent.

The law is planned to be implemented at the beginning of 2027.

The applicants for Finnish citizenship will then have to pass the test either in Finnish or Swedish.

The test will reportedly cover topics like Finnish history and culture as well as human rights and equality.

Further details about the test have not yet been announced.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s government began work on the test last year and has also recently introduced other legal reforms concerning immigration, asylum seekers, and expedited deportations.