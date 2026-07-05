Iran, Qatar resume maritime trade after 5-month hiatus Maritime shipping between Iran's Dayyer Port, Qatar's Al Ruwais Port resumes, Iran's commercial attaché in Doha says

Iran and Qatar have resumed their maritime trade following roughly five months of suspension, Iran’s commercial attaché in Doha said on Sunday.

Maritime shipping between Iran's Dayyer Port and Qatar's Al Ruwais Port resumed following coordination between the Iranian Embassy in Doha and Qatari authorities, Abbas Abdolkhani added in statements carried by Iran's state news agency IRNA.

Tensions have escalated in the Middle East after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets, including Qatar.

The fighting stopped on April 8 when Pakistan secured a ceasefire, and an initial memorandum was signed in June. Mediators, including Qatar, continue talks for a final deal.