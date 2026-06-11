US House rejects short-term extension of surveillance law Lower chamber voted 198-218 against Section 702 of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act

The US House of Representatives rejected a short-term extension Thursday of a key US surveillance authority, which is set to expire Friday.

The lower chamber voted 198-218 against Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) -- a surveillance authority that permits the government to collect communications of foreign nationals outside the US without individual warrants.

Seven Democrats joined Republicans in support of the temporary extension, with 19 Republicans opposing.

Democrats have vowed to oppose efforts to reauthorize the act, citing objections to President Donald Trump’s decision to appoint Bill Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

Trump urged Congress on Wednesday to approve a short-term extension, and said Pulte would begin work June 19.

Lawmakers, however, are refusing to support a FISA reauthorization as long as Pulte is in the nation's top intelligence position, citing his close ties to the president and limited national security experience.

‘Democrats are using it as a political hostage’

House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized the Democrats for voting against a three-week extension of the law, arguing it was a politically motivated decision that endangers national security.

"We just offered a simple, clean three-week extension of the FISA National Security Law. The Democrats, 199 of them, voted against a clean three-week extension for political purposes, and when the bill went down, they applauded," Johnson told reporters.

*Johnson said despite House Republicans' efforts to extend the law, including a three-year extension passed on April 29, the Democrats in the Senate have delayed action.

"The Democrats in the Senate are playing political games as well; they're unable to pass it.

"So we did everything within our power to try to ensure that this statute does not expire, and the Democrats are using it as a political hostage," he added.

The speaker said blocking the bill would "jeopardize" the safety and security of the American people, as the country is hosting the FIFA World Cup.

‘Bill Pulte has no national security experience’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said the Democrats made clear to Republicans in Congress and to the Trump administration that to get back to good faith negotiations about surveillance authority, the proposed elevation of Pulte needs to be reversed.

"Bill Pulte has no national security experience, no law enforcement experience, and no military experience, and so it is highly irresponsible to try to elevate Bill Pulte," Jeffries told reporters.

He hailed the 19 Republicans who voted against the temporary extension "in the absence of meaningful reforms" to protect the privacy and civil liberties of the American people.

"There is bipartisan opposition to temporarily extending surveillance authority and putting it in the hands of Donald Trump, (FBI Director) Kash Patel and Bill Pulte. That's a completely untenable situation, and hopefully Republicans will learn that lesson," he said.

The lower chamber is not expected to reconvene until June 23.

Separately, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday on the Senate floor that Trump's decision to appoint Pulte, "someone with absolutely zero relevant experience, is going to put Americans in danger."