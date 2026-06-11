Hakan Fidan meets with Bulgarian counterpart in Sofia, says 2 neighboring NATO allies continue to deepen ties in border security, energy, transportation, trade

Türkiye, Bulgaria reaffirm plans for new border crossing, call for US-Iran talks Hakan Fidan meets with Bulgarian counterpart in Sofia, says 2 neighboring NATO allies continue to deepen ties in border security, energy, transportation, trade

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday that Türkiye and Bulgaria have reaffirmed their joint will to build a new border crossing north of the Kapikule border gate, while also urging the US and Iran to halt attacks and return to negotiations.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Bulgarian capital Sofia following talks with the country’s Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova, Fidan said relations between the two neighboring NATO allies continue to deepen across a wide range of areas, including border security, energy, transportation and trade.

“We confirmed our joint will to build a new border crossing north of Kapikule, Europe’s busiest border gate. We also exchanged views on increasing capacity at our border crossings and on road and railway projects that will strengthen regional connectivity,” he said.

Fidan said the two countries would continue combating common threats affecting border security, particularly irregular migration, without compromise.

Highlighting the strategic importance of transportation infrastructure, he said stronger connectivity would benefit not only the two countries but also regional supply chains, the Middle Corridor and Europe.

He thanked Bulgarian authorities for facilitating smooth border crossings for Turkish citizens traveling from Europe during the summer season.

Energy cooperation

On energy cooperation, Fidan said relations between the two countries have expanded and diversified over the years.

“Turkish Petroleum will begin oil and natural gas exploration activities this year in Bulgaria’s Han Tervel block located in its exclusive economic zone,” he said.

Fidan noted that cooperation in energy and transportation has contributed directly to bilateral trade, adding that trade volume exceeded €8.4 billion ($9.8 billion) in 2025.

The two officials also discussed regional security issues, including developments in the Black Sea and the Middle East.

Fidan said the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group established by Türkiye, Bulgaria and Romania plays an important role in ensuring freedom and safety of navigation in the region and that Ankara remains committed to strengthening the initiative.

Türkiye-EU relations

Addressing Türkiye-EU relations, Fidan said recent crises have underscored the strategic importance of ties between Ankara and Brussels.

“It is clear that a European architecture in which Türkiye does not take its rightful place will remain incomplete and its capacity to deal with crises will be weakened,” he said.

“The EU’s economic future depends on increasing its competitiveness, strengthening its resilience and rebuilding supply chains in its immediate geography. In this context, deeper economic integration with Türkiye is a strategic necessity for the EU.”

Fidan also emphasized that EU defense and security initiatives should be pursued through an inclusive approach involving Türkiye, a strong NATO ally and contributor to European security.

US-Iran talks

On the renewed tensions between the US and Iran, Fidan said there had been widespread expectations that negotiations would result in an agreement before the latest escalation.

“We recommend that the parties immediately stop their mutual attacks, return to the negotiating table and finalize the text they were close to completing. Our efforts are directed toward that goal,” he said.

Fidan warned that escalation and a return to full-scale conflict would benefit no one.

“No matter how difficult and exhausting negotiations may be, bringing them to a successful conclusion should be the objective. They should complete the process,” he added.

*Writing by Merve Berker