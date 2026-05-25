Demonstrators set up roadblocks, block highways at 59 locations across country’s nine administrative regions, according to reports

Protests continue in Bolivia demanding president’s resignation Demonstrators set up roadblocks, block highways at 59 locations across country’s nine administrative regions, according to reports

Anti-government protests demanding the resignation of Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz continued Sunday as the country remained mired in crisis, local media reported.

Demonstrators set up roadblocks and blocked highways at 59 locations across the country’s nine administrative regions.

Based on the latest road map published by the Bolivian Highway Administration, transportation has been disrupted in the Andean regions of La Paz, Oruro and Potosi as well as in the central regions of Chuquisaca and Cochabamba and the eastern region of Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

Attempts by security forces to reopen the 227-kilometer (141-mile) highway between La Paz and Oruro as part of an operation called the White Flag Humanitarian Corridor were met with fierce resistance from protesters, who reportedly threw dynamite sticks and stones at police.

Public Works Minister Mauricio Zamora said the operation had to be suspended after demonstrators attacked the convoy.

Zamora added that he remained ready to engage in direct dialogue with protesters.

“After this third ambush against me, I am now in La Paz. We managed to get through and arrived in the city around 2 am," he said.

Paz also said he preferred to resolve disagreements through dialogue but warned that there were limits and that he could invoke constitutional measures such as a state of emergency if necessary.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales called on the government to hold elections within 90 days as a solution to the crisis.

He argued that the government had to make a choice.

"The government will either increase repression or begin a transition process and hold elections within 90 days to calm the country. Rodrigo Paz became president by accident; he has no political structure or program. A transitional government must be established to prevent deaths and injuries," Morales added.

The protests, which have continued for nearly three weeks against what is described as Bolivia’s worst economic crisis in the last 40 years, have led to clashes between demonstrators and security forces in several cities, especially the administrative capital La Paz.

The number of people detained during the unrest has reportedly risen to 120.

The Paz administration blames supporters of Morales, who currently faces an arrest warrant, for the violence and unrest.

