Case names current and former Israeli political and military figures over allegations including genocide and war crimes

Rights group says complaint filed in Poland against Israeli officials over alleged crimes in Gaza Case names current and former Israeli political and military figures over allegations including genocide and war crimes

The Hind Rajab Foundation said Monday that a criminal complaint had been filed in Poland against senior Israeli political and military officials over allegations of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the group said the complaint was submitted to the Wroclaw District Prosecutor’s Office by Polish-Palestinian survivors Amjad Agha and Ahmed Elsaftawy in cooperation with the Polish-Palestinian Justice Initiative KAKTUS and members of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

According to the foundation, the complaint names former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, former Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, former military chief Herzi Halevi, current army chief Eyal Zamir and other Israeli military officials.

The filing alleges that the officials “created and maintained a humanitarian crisis designed to physically destroy the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza” following the Oct. 7 events.

According to the complaint, Israeli authorities imposed siege conditions, targeted humanitarian personnel and infrastructure, attacked aid convoys, destroyed civilian infrastructure and obstructed humanitarian assistance entering Gaza.

The filing also referred to the 2025 Global Sumud Flotilla mission, which reportedly involved 42 vessels carrying more than 300 tons of humanitarian supplies including food, medicine and infant formula.

The Hind Rajab Foundation said the complaint was submitted under Article 110 of Poland’s criminal code, which allows Polish courts to exercise jurisdiction over crimes committed abroad against Polish citizens.

Agha, a graduate of Lodz University of Technology, said he lost 231 relatives during the war in Gaza.

“Israel has buried in Gaza not only our homes, schools, hospitals and universities. It has also buried the language with which we could describe our loss,” he said.

Elsaftawy, a plastic surgeon, said 34 of his relatives died during the conflict, including his sister, who he said died because of malnutrition and humanitarian conditions resulting from the blockade.

“This notification is not a political gesture, but an attempt to demand truth and accountability,” he said.

The complaint argues that Israeli officials cannot claim functional immunity in cases involving alleged international crimes, citing the Nuremberg principles and international legal precedents.

The Hind Rajab Foundation said it has submitted more than 90 legal complaints across 30 jurisdictions related to alleged crimes committed against Palestinians.

According to the World Food Programme, approximately 1.6 million people in Gaza -- representing 77% of the population -- face severe acute food insecurity, including more than 100,000 children and 37,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 880 people have been killed and over 2,645 injured in Israeli attacks since a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was announced on Oct. 10, 2025.

The agreement was intended to halt Israel’s two-year war, which according to the figures cited in the report killed more than 72,000 people -- most of them women and children -- injured more than 172,000 and caused extensive destruction affecting approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure since October 2023.