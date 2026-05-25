Trump pledges unwavering support to India in call during event at US embassy in New Delhi President delivers remarks during high-profile reception marking 250th anniversary of US Declaration of Independence

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that “India can count on me 100% and our country” in a live phone call during a high-profile reception at the US Embassy in New Delhi marking the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence.

“If they ever need help, they know where to call. They call right here. We’re doing well. We’re setting records. We have a record economy, a record stock market,” he added.

"And anything India wants, they get. And I’m a big, big fan of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi," Trump said, reaffirming the strong strategic alignment between Washington and New Delhi.

The remarks were delivered during an embassy-hosted celebration featuring senior US and Indian officials, where US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also addressed the gathering, emphasizing America’s global role.

“The one thing I’m really proud about America is it has served as a beacon of hope not just around the world, but to individuals,” he said, while reflecting on his family’s immigrant background from Cuba and the opportunities they found in the United States.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor emphasized a results-driven approach to bilateral ties, saying the US remains a global “beacon” from the era of George Washington to President Trump and that Trump and Prime Minister Modi are advancing a transparent, agile and results-focused partnership.

He also highlighted the growing economic cooperation between the two countries, noting progress on an interim trade deal expected to be signed soon, India’s participation in Pax Silica, a US-led initiative aimed at building secure supply chains for technologies foundational to the artificial intelligence (AI) era, and rising commercial diplomacy.

Gor added that US embassies are competing to attract investment, with the US mission in India ranked first globally, bringing in $20.5 billion in new investments.

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar underlined growing India-US cooperation on security and global issues, saying both countries share a “strong interest in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations” and stress “zero tolerance for terrorists,” making counterterrorism cooperation central to the relationship.

