US president says potential arrangement would differ from 2015 nuclear accord

Trump says any Iran agreement must be 'great and meaningful' or there will be 'no deal' US president says potential arrangement would differ from 2015 nuclear accord

US President Donald Trump said Monday that any potential agreement with Iran would need to be “great and meaningful,” warning that otherwise there would be no agreement.

“The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal,” Trump said on his Truth Social

Trump also said any possible agreement would be “the exact opposite” of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action negotiated during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

Criticizing the 2015 plan, Trump described the accord as “a direct and open path to a Nuclear Weapon for Iran.”

“No, I don’t do deals like that!” he added.