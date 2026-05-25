Beijing’s call on Berlin comes as a cross-party German delegation is visiting island, which China claims as its own

China urges Germany to stop sending 'wrong signals' on Taiwan Beijing’s call on Berlin comes as a cross-party German delegation is visiting island, which China claims as its own

China on Monday warned Germany against “sending wrong signals" to "separatist forces" in Taiwan.

“There is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

Mao was responding to a question about reports that a cross-party delegation from Germany was visiting Taipei, which China claims as its “breakaway province,” with one representative describing Taiwan as an “important partner for Germany.”

Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949.

"China firmly opposes official interactions of any form between China’s Taiwan region and countries having diplomatic ties with China," said Mao.

The one-China principle "is a well-recognized norm in international relations and a prevailing international consensus. It is also the political foundation for China-Germany relations," she added.

"We urge certain people from Germany to abide by the one-China principle, and stop sending wrong messages to Taiwan independence separatist forces," said Mao, warning that Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party's "attempt to solicit external support for their independence agenda will surely end in failure."

The German delegation will meet Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te on Tuesday and is expected to stay on the island until May 31.