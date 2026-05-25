Israeli army chief calls for resumption of attacks on Lebanese capital Israel continues to violate US-mediated ceasefire in Lebanon

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir called for the resumption of attacks on the Lebanese capital Beirut in retaliation for Hezbollah's drone strikes, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported on Monday.

Zamir's call came during a Sunday meeting of the Israeli Security Cabinet, the broadcaster added.

Israel halted its strikes on Beirut in April at the request of the US as Washington and Tehran continued Pakistan-mediated diplomatic talks to end the Iran war that started on Feb. 28.

While the army has not issued a statement on the KAN report, it continues to violate a ceasefire in Lebanon that was reached in April and was later extended through early July.

More than 3,100 people have been killed, over 9,500 injured, and 1.6 million displaced by Israeli bombardment in Lebanon since March 2 amid cross-border attacks with Hezbollah, according to Lebanese officials.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul