Russia says 6 killed in overnight attacks as Moscow, Kyiv exchange strike claims Both sides report casualties and infrastructure damage amid continued cross-border attacks

Russia claimed Monday that six people were killed in overnight Ukrainian strikes as Moscow and Ukraine exchanged accusations over drone and missile attacks.

In Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, one civilian was killed and another injured while energy infrastructure sustained damage in what local authorities described as a missile and drone attack.

The regional operational headquarters said the information was released on Telegram.

In the Bryansk region, one person was killed and another injured during an artillery strike on the village of Belaya Beryozka, according to acting regional Governor Yegor Kovalchuk.

Kovalchuk said several apartment buildings, houses, public facilities and administrative structures were also damaged.

In the Russia-controlled section of the Donetsk region, four people, including two minors, were killed in a Ukrainian drone strike, according to Russia-installed Mayor Ivan Gorlovkin.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted 173 drones over 14 regions, including annexed Crimea.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff accused Russia of launching 262 drones overnight, saying 246 had been intercepted or suppressed.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv region military administration, said Russian forces conducted drone strikes on Kharkiv and 21 settlements across the region over the past 24 hours, injuring 18 people, including a child.

In the Sumy region, one person was killed and four others injured in Russian attacks over the same period, regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

Independent verification of claims made by either side remains difficult because of the ongoing war.