Man carrying flag associated with Tibet region’s government-in-exile hospitalized in critical condition

Protester sets himself on fire outside UN headquarters in New York Man carrying flag associated with Tibet region’s government-in-exile hospitalized in critical condition

A man set himself on fire outside the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday evening after placing a flag associated with the Tibet region’s government-in-exile on the sidewalk near the complex, social media footage and local media showed.

The incident occurred at around 7 pm local time (2300GMT) near East 43rd Street and First Avenue.

The man was seen on UN surveillance footage placing the flag before setting himself on fire.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

Papers found at the scene reportedly bore the message, “China Out of Tibet.”

Police launched an investigation into the incident, while the flag remained at the scene for about an hour afterward.

China took control of Tibet in 1951, describing the move as a “peaceful liberation.”

The flag is associated with a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959, after which a Tibetan parliament and government-in-exile was established in northern India.

Beijing does not recognize this administration, asserting that Tibet has been part of China since the 13th century. The Dalai Lama, however, maintains that Tibet was an independent state at the time the Chinese People’s Liberation Army entered the region.