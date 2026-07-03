'We don't want the war, but we're not afraid of it,' Miguel Diaz-Canel tells Sky News amid escalating threats from US President Donald Trump

Cuban president warns country will fight 'to the very last drop of blood' against any US aggression 'We don't want the war, but we're not afraid of it,' Miguel Diaz-Canel tells Sky News amid escalating threats from US President Donald Trump

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Thursday that his country is prepared to resist any US military intervention, warning that Cubans would defend their sovereignty "to the very last drop of blood," in an interview with Sky News amid renewed threats from US President Donald Trump.

Asked to respond to Trump's recent remarks that Cuba is "coming our way," Diaz-Canel accused Washington of waging "a strategy of media-driven intoxication and psychological warfare" against his country, calling the rhetoric "an outrage and an affront to the dignity of our people" and "a flagrant violation of international law."

The Cuban leader said his government could not rule out a US attack but was preparing for the possibility.

"If there is an attack, the Cuban people will respond in unity and firmness and in defense of our sovereignty. We don't want the war, but we're not afraid of it," he said.

Diaz-Canel drew on Cuba's independence-era history, quoting 19th-century military leader Antonio Maceo, who declared that anyone attempting to take over Cuba "will only be able to take the dust of his soil drenched in blood."

This was more than just a slogan, he said, but a "conviction" shared by millions of Cubans.

Pointing to the deaths of Cuban personnel during the US operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, he said "32 Cubans gave their lives in that heroic action" and that such numbers "can be multiplied to millions here in Cuba."

On US sanctions, which Washington tightened in January with a fuel embargo, Diaz-Canel rejected accusations that Cuba hosts Chinese or Russian military installations, saying "there are no Chinese bases in Cuba."

He described the decades-long US embargo as "the longest-running blockade in the history of mankind," blaming it for chronic blackouts, medicine shortages and economic hardship, and said the fuel embargo amounted to "a crime" and "genocide."

Responding to accusations from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and human rights groups over political prisoners and alleged repression, Diaz-Canel denied Cuba holds any political prisoners, noting that those imprisoned had been convicted of "offenses in our criminal code" rather than for opposing the government.

Despite the pressure, Diaz-Canel said he remained open to dialogue with Washington "without any previous condition" and based on "respect for our sovereignty and our system."

He said Cuba's future, despite hardship, would ultimately be "one of prosperity and victory."