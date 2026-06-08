Aircraft was en route to Texas before crashing at La Romana International Airport

Pilot, copilot confirmed dead in private jet crash in Dominican Republic Aircraft was en route to Texas before crashing at La Romana International Airport

The pilot and co-pilot of a private jet were killed Sunday when their aircraft crashed while attempting an emergency landing at La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic.

The US-registered Gulfstream G200 jet was en route to Austin, Texas and was approximately 16 nautical miles southwest of La Romana when it declared an emergency due to severe mechanical problems.

The crew returned to the airport and attempted to make an emergency landing but the plane crashed as it touched down and caught fire, exploding in a fireball.

According to preliminary reports, only the two crew members were on board.

The Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) and the Aviation Accident Investigation Commission (CIAA) said they are investigating the incident.

"Aviation authorities activated the corresponding protocols and are conducting the necessary investigations to determine the causes of the incident. Both the IDAC and the CIAA will provide additional information as the investigation progresses," according to a statement shared by the IDAC on the US social media platform X.

No further details about the crash have been released, and authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the cause of the accident.