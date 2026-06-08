Quick count gives Roberto Sanchez slim edge over Keiko Fujimori as both camps urge supporters to remain vigilant while ballots are tallied

Peru presidential runoff narrows as vote count continues Quick count gives Roberto Sanchez slim edge over Keiko Fujimori as both camps urge supporters to remain vigilant while ballots are tallied

Peru’s National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) continued tallying votes late Sunday as the presidential runoff in the South American country tightened into a dead heat.

A nationwide quick count by pollster Transparencia-IPSOS showed Roberto Sanchez with 50.3% of the vote and Keiko Fujimori with 49.7%.

An IPSOS exit poll released shortly after polls closed showed Fujimori leading Sanchez with 50.7% over Sanchez's 49.3%, though subsequent projections indicated a rapidly tightening race.

Speaking at a news conference at a hotel in Lima, Fujimori urged caution in interpreting the preliminary figures.

“It would be irresponsible to define the result based on a sample such as the quick count, which uses approximately 1,000 polling station reports out of 99,000 nationwide,” said Fujimori. “We need to count every tally sheet. Whatever the results may be, we will accept them, and I hope my opponent will do the same.”

Representatives of Fujimori’s Popular Force party also called on poll watchers to “defend the vote,” urging supporters to “remain vigilant” as results continue to be released.

Sanchez, backed by the Together for Peru party, issued a statement after the exit poll results were released, saying election authorities had a responsibility to safeguard every vote, while committing to fully respecting the official results.

"Of course we have faith. We are optimistic, but today everything depends on your work as a poll watcher,” Sanchez said. "We have grown in Lima, we have grown in the north, and our support has strengthened in the south.”

As the count continues, Fujimori’s campaign is gathering at a hotel in Lima’s San Borja district, while several hundred Sanchez supporters have gathered in Plaza San Martín in Lima’s historic center, where the candidate delivered a speech from a balcony.