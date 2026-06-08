Incident took place as security was already increased around Madison Square Garden for Monday's game, located above major rail hub

6 injured in stabbing at New York’s Penn Station on eve of NBA Finals Incident took place as security was already increased around Madison Square Garden for Monday's game, located above major rail hub

Six people were hurt in a stabbing at New York’s Penn Station on Sunday evening, prompting security concerns ahead of the city’s high-profile NBA Finals games, which President Donald Trump is expected to attend.

The incident occurred as security was already increased around Madison Square Garden, located above the major rail hub.

The New York Knicks are scheduled to host the San Antonio Spurs there for Games 3 and 4 on Monday and Wednesday, with excitement at a fever pitch, as the Knicks seek to win their first NBA title since 1973.

The New York City Fire Department said it was alerted at about 7 pm to reports of multiple stabbing victims near West 33rd Street and 7th Avenue, an entrance to Penn Station.

According to the fire department, one person was seriously injured, while four others sustained moderate or minor injuries.

Those five victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital, and another law enforcement official said none of their injuries were life-threatening.

A sixth person was taken to a different hospital, a fire department spokesperson told CNN, but the person’s condition was not released.

A suspect has been detained, a law enforcement official said, adding that the person may be unhoused.

"They had to get other cops in order to grab him,” the witness said, telling CNN affiliate WCBS that officers pepper-sprayed the suspect and tackled him

“He was just screaming, waving his head around,” another witness told WCBS of the suspect. “I’ve seen him once, but I didn’t think he was capable of doing anything.”