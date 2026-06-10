Pete Hegseth will travel to Guantanamo Bay and Florida to engage with troops, Defense Department says

Pentagon chief to visit US base at Guantanamo Bay, Central Command headquarters Pete Hegseth will travel to Guantanamo Bay and Florida to engage with troops, Defense Department says

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will visit the US base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters in the US state of Florida on Wednesday to engage with troops, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

The trip will include engagements with troops stationed at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, commonly known as GTMO, as well as personnel assigned to CENTCOM at its headquarters in Tampa, the Pentagon said in a statement.

No additional information was shared about the visits.

