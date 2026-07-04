‘Reclaim America, reclaim America,’ crowd was heard chanting in US capital

Masked men carrying Confederate flags seen chanting, marching, in Washington DC ‘Reclaim America, reclaim America,’ crowd was heard chanting in US capital

Masked individuals, including some displaying Confederate flags, were observed marching through Washington, D.C., on the Fourth of July, the US Independence Day.

“Reclaim America, reclaim America,” the crowd was heard chanting in a video captured near Union Station by radio station WTOP’s Mitchell Miller, who reported that the group advocated for the removal of immigrants.

Footage recorded by Miller shows several participants carrying flags that appear to feature the Patriot Front logo. The Anti-Defamation League identifies Patriot Front as a white supremacist group.

“A group of masked men gathered at Union Station today and called for reclaiming the country and getting rid of immigrants. Some held Confederate flags. They have been marching across Capitol Hill,” Miller wrote on US social media company X.

Other footage posted on social media appeared to depict the group marching near the Eastern Market Metro station.