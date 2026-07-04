'Happy Fourth of July': Eurasian leaders congratulate US on 250th anniversary of its independence Azerbaijani, Belarusian, Kazakh, Moldovan, Uzbek presidents congratulate American counterpart

Eurasian leaders on Saturday congratulated the US and President Donald Trump as America marked the 250th anniversary of its independence.

In a statement on US social media company X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the “American Dream of an independent, free, and prosperous nation that defends people's freedom, faith, and the pursuit of happiness,” which he said “endured many trials” over the past two and a half centuries.

He said Kyiv values the US support, especially in the war with Russia, saying everything Washington has provided demonstrates the strength of the American spirit, resolve and technology.

“I wish America a happy Fourth of July, the President of the United States and all Americans every success, and all of us around the world who value America – fruitful cooperation,” he added.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also congratulated Trump, praising the development of Baku-Washington ties.

"I am confident that the Charter on Strategic Partnership, signed in February, which has elevated our relations to a qualitatively new stage, will give fresh impetus to the development of our partnership not only in such traditional areas as the economy, energy, connectivity, and security, but also in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and other important areas," Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter published by his office.

Aliyev said Azerbaijan expresses "profound appreciation" for Trump's efforts to advance the peace agenda in the South Caucasus and promote sustainable development in the region.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan described this year's celebrations as a "historic milestone that reflects the vitality of the values of freedom and independence laid down by the Founding Fathers at the foundation of the United States."

In a statement, Pashinyan said Washington and Yerevan are united not only by common interests, but also by a "long-standing friendship aimed at strengthening peace, stability, and prosperity."

"In this context, I consider it appropriate to emphasize the importance of your steadfast leadership in the peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said, highlighting the role of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity project in regional peace.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said it is no coincidence that the 250th anniversary of the US' independence "falls during the presidency of a man who is making every effort to benefit the United States."

"There have never been any contradictions between our peoples, and as President of Belarus, I am ready to work together to normalize Belarusian-American relations, as well as to support your efforts to make the planet a safer place for our children and grandchildren," Lukashenko said in a statement.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the US president's personal contribution to developing Kazakh-American relations.

"The President wished Donald Trump success in his responsible government duties and well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of the United States," a statement said, adding that Tokayev reaffirmed his readiness to further strengthen their expanded strategic partnership.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said the US is "consistently strengthening its economic power and influence" under Trump's leadership, adding that such positive developments create a "solid foundation" for the expansion of bilateral ties.

Mirziyoyev expressed confidence that their cooperation in regional and global formats, primarily within the C5+1 platform, the UN, and other international institutions, with Trump's active support, will continue to rise to a qualitatively new level.

He said he looks forward to meeting Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Miami, Florida in December.

"Congratulations to the people of the United States on 250 years of independence. For two and a half centuries, America has shown that freedom endures. Moldova is proud to call the United States a friend and partner," Moldovan President Maia Sandu said in a congratulatory statement on X.